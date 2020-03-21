Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pose for crazy selfie in self-isolation amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA The couple on Friday issued a video message to urge people to exercise caution amid the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

India men's team captain Virat Kohli and his wife & Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are among the many public figures who are in self-isolation following the deadly outbreak of COVID-19.

The disease has claimed lives of over 9,000 people across the world, and over 250 people in India have tested positive for the virus so far.

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma shared a picture with Virat Kohli, as they continue on self-isolation. "Self - isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & form," Anushka wrote.

Earlier, the couple shared a video message on Thursday to make people aware about the deadly spread of coronavirus.

The captain said, "We know we're all going through a very difficult time. We're staying home for our safety, and everyone else's as well. Let's make it safe for us and everyone else as well."

Anushka, meanwhile, said, "The only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together. You should do it too (stay at home) to prevent the further spread of the virus. Stay home and stay healthy."