Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pose for crazy selfie in self-isolation amid COVID-19 outbreak

The couple on Friday issued a video message to urge people to exercise caution amid the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

New Delhi Published on: March 21, 2020 14:01 IST
virat kohli, anushka sharma, virat kohli anushka sharma, virat kohli selfie, anushka sharma selfie,
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA

India men's team captain Virat Kohli and his wife & Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are among the many public figures who are in self-isolation following the deadly outbreak of COVID-19.

The disease has claimed lives of over 9,000 people across the world, and over 250 people in India have tested positive for the virus so far.

Fight Against Coronavirus

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma shared a picture with Virat Kohli, as they continue on self-isolation. "Self - isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & form," Anushka wrote.

Self - isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & forms 🤪

Earlier, the couple shared a video message on Thursday to make people aware about the deadly spread of coronavirus.

The captain said, "We know we're all going through a very difficult time. We're staying home for our safety, and everyone else's as well. Let's make it safe for us and everyone else as well."

Anushka, meanwhile, said, "The only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together. You should do it too (stay at home) to prevent the further spread of the virus. Stay home and stay healthy."

coronavirus

