Image Source : @IMVKOHLI/TWITTER Ones who fast together laugh together: Virat Kohli posts adorable photo with Anushka Sharma on Karwa Chauth

Indian skipper Virat Kohli posted an adorable photo with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth on Thursday.

Along with Anushka, Virat also kept the fast on the day as he revealed on his Twitter post.

On Thursday night, the 32-year-old took to Twitter and wrote: "The ones who fast together laugh together. Happy karvachauth."

The ones who fast together laugh together ❤️😃. Happy karvachauth 😇 pic.twitter.com/7KQXp0Jkcc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2019

Kohli skipped the optional practice sessions alongside opener Rohit Sharma ahead of India's third and final Test against South Africa on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rohit also posted photo with wife Ritika Sajdeh on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Karwa Chauth my love. I know how hard it is when you have an infant around and don’t have me around Love you to moon and back. Speaking of which, MOON show your face a little earlier today @ritssajdeh"

Having sealed the series 2-0 after winning the second Test in Pune, India will look up to the dead rubber to make a clean sweep and consolidate their position atop the World Test Championships standings.

With 200 points, India tower above their nearest rival New Zealand by a handsome 140 points.