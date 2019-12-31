Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma send new year greetings from Switzerland glacier

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posted a short video to send their new year greetings.

Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli posted a short video with wife and leading Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as the couple sent their new year wishes. Both are currently holidaying in Switzerland.

In the video, Virat and Anushka are standing on a snow-clad hill.

"Happy new year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all," the Indian captain wrote.

In the video, Virat said, "Hey guys, so we're at this beautiful glacier and we thought we give early new year wishes for you all."

"Yes, I hope you all had a lovely 2019 and I pray you will have an even better 2020. Here's wishing you all a very happy new year from both of us," said Anushka.

Here's the video:

After a stellar home season in which Virat Kohli's men registered victories over South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies, Team India will return to action in the new year on January 5, when it takes on neighbours Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series.

It will be followed by a three-match ODI series against Australia before the side takes off to New Zealand for a month-long tour.

The upcoming year is critical for Virat Kohli and team India as Australia will host the seventh edition of T20 World Cup in October 2020. The Indian captain may have had a brilliant record in leading the side, but his failure in guiding India to victory in ICC tournaments had been discussed at length after the semifinal loss in the 2019 World Cup.

India will begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup against South Africa on October 24.