Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma donate Rs 5 lakh each for Mumbai police welfare

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma donated Rs 5 lakh each for Mumbai police welfare amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday shared the information on his Twitter account that Kohli and Anushka have contributed Rs 5 lakh each.

"Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation," Singh tweeted from his official handle.

Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel.

Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus.#MumbaiPoliceFoundation — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) May 9, 2020

Earlier, Kohli and Sharma pledged their support towards the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) to aid the fight against coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian skipper wrote, "Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens."

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

Virat and Anushka have been significantly vocal in raising awareness about the pandemic on their official social media profiles.

The outbreak of the deadly virus has led to the postponement and cancellation of various sporting events around the country. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was scheduled to begin on March 29, is also suspended indefinitely.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage