Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the verge of creating new record against West Indies

India's dynamic duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be eyeing another record on Wednesday when India meet West Indies for the third and final ODI at Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Reports of a rift between them continue to dominate headlines but when the two are on song, they make sure the real winner is their team and not the ones spreading speculation, according to them.

On Wednesday, if the duo bats together, they will need to add just 27 runs to their kitty as a pair to complete 1,000 runs as a pair against the West Indies in ODIs, thus, becoming the first pair ever to achieve the feat against the opposition in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav will also aim to become the fastest Indian bowler to scalp 100 ODI wickets. The 24-year-old has taken 96 wickets in 53 ODIs and is just four short of the 100-wicket milestone.

If he manages to pick up four wickets in the third ODI, he will become the fastest Indian to achieve the feat, bettering the record of seamer Mohammed Shami, who took 56 ODIs to touch the three-digit mark.

India already lead the three-match series 1-0 after the first game was washed out and a win later in the day will help them take the series 2-0.

