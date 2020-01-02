Virat-Anushka, newly-engaged Hardik-Natasa return to India after New Year vacations

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Photos: Virat Anushka wishes newly engaged Hardik Natasa return to India after New Year vacations, Hardik Pandya makes his relationship with Natasa, All you need to know about Hardik Pandya Natasha at India TV

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai on Thursday morning after spending a vacation with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Switzerland. Kohli was spotted on the airport with wife Anushka after their New Year vacation.

Kohli also posted a photo with Anushka from the flight on his Instagram story and wrote: "Taking flights back home make us smile."

Earlier, the power couple sent new year wishes to their fans from a 'beautiful glacier'. In the video shared by Kohli, can be heard saying, "We are at this beautiful glacier and we thought we should record early new year wishes for you all."

"I hope you had a lovely 2019 and I pray you have an even better 2020. Here's wishing you all a very happy new year from both of us," Anushka joined in.

"Happy new year. Lots of love," Kohli concluded.

Apart from Kohli, the newly engaged couple, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Serbian model Natasa Stankovic, also returned from Dubai. Hardik on Wednesday announced to the world that he was engaged to Natasa and posted a couple of photos and wrote, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

Hardik and Natasa relationship rumours were the hot topic from the past few months. The couple were accompanied by senior Pandya brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma.

Indian opener KL Rahul was also spotted on the airport after his New Year vacation in Thailand with rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty.

Meanwhile, Team India will next lock horns against Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series.

The first match of the series will be played on January 5 at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.