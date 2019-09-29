Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rain washes out all matches in Group B

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES All the matches in Group B on Sunday, which involved previous year's finalists Delhi, as well as the likes of Baroda and Punjab, were abandoned due to rain in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Representational Image)

All matches of the Vijay Hazare Elite Group 'B' were washed out without a ball being played due to a wet outfield for the second consecutive day here on Sunday.

Overnight rain meant all six teams -- Baroda, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra -- got two points each.

On Saturday, the matches involving Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda and Vidarbha too were abandoned.

Earlier on Saturday, Chhattisgarh pulled out a stunning five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai, while KL Rahul slammed a century for Karnataka, as they beat Kerala.

Manish Pandey, who is leading Karnataka, also scored a fifty. In another Elite Group A match, Hyderabad defeated Saurashtra by 121 runs at the Alur Cricket Stadium 2.