Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rain washes out all matches in Group B

All matches of the Vijay Hazare Elite Group 'B' were washed out without a ball being played due to a wet outfield for the second consecutive day here on Sunday.
Overnight rain meant all six teams -- Baroda, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra -- got two points each.
On Saturday, the matches involving Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda and Vidarbha too were abandoned.
Earlier on Saturday, Chhattisgarh pulled out a stunning five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai, while KL Rahul slammed a century for Karnataka, as they beat Kerala.
Manish Pandey, who is leading Karnataka, also scored a fifty. In another Elite Group A match, Hyderabad defeated Saurashtra by 121 runs at the Alur Cricket Stadium 2.