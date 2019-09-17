Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai announce 17-member squad, U-19 Asia Cup star Atharva Ankolekar selected

Image Source : TWITTER/ACCMEDIA1 The hero of U-19 Asia Cup final, Atharva Ankolekar was picked in the 17-member Mumbai side for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which will be led by Shreyas Iyer.

Atharva Ankolekar, the hero of India's U-19 Asia Cup win, was on Tuesday picked for the 17-member Mumbai squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare ODI tournament.

Ankolekar, a left-arm spinner, had taken a match-winning five-wicket haul for India U-19 last Saturday against Bangladesh as they retained the Asia Cup title.

The squad was announced on the Mumbai Cricket Association's website.

Shreyas Iyer will lead the team which is likely to play their matches in Bengaluru and are placed in the Elite Group A. Mumbai are the defending champions.

Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Surya Kumar Yadav (vice captain), Jay Bista, Aditya Tare, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Eknath Kerkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kruthik Hanagawadi and Shashank Attarde.