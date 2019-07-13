Image Source : AP Veteran Wasim Jaffer feels Rohit Sharma should lead India in limited-overs cricket

Following India's exit from the ongoing World Cup, former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer thinks opener Rohit Sharma should lead India in the 2023 edition of the showpiece event which will be held in India.

"Is it time to hand over white ball captaincy to Rohit Sharma?" tweeted Jaffer on Saturday. He further said: "I would like him to lead India in 2023 World Cup."

India, who topped the group stage, suffered a heart-wrenching 18-run defeat in the semifinals against New Zealand, thus bowing out of the ongoing edition of the World Cup.

Following India's shock exit, many fans have expressed their disappointment and feel Rohit should take over the captaincy from Kohli in the 50-over format.



Rohit also expressed his disappointment following India's World Cup exit.

We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too.The support away from home was incredible.Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played 🇮🇳 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 11, 2019

Rohit has led India before as well and is expected to lead the team in their next tour to the West Indies in ODIs and T20 series.



The Mumbaikar currently returned home early before his teammates, who are expected to board the flight from London to Mumbai on July 14.



The top-scorer of 2019 World Cup was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday evening with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. At Mumbai airport, various photographers took photos and videos of him driving his black SUV.