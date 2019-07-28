Image Source : GLOBAL T20 Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks live match Global T20: When are Where to watch live GT20 match online

Where will the Global T20 Canada Match 3 between Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks match be played?

When is Global T20 Canada Match 3 Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks match being played?

The GlobalT20 Match 3 live Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks match will be played at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

The Global T20 Canada Match 3 live Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks match will be played on July 28.

When will Global T20 Canada Match 3 between Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks match start?

The match will start at 12:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST).

How can you watch the Global T20 Canada Match 3 Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks match?

You can watch Global T20 Canada Match 3 live Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks match on Star Sports and it can be streamed live on Hots