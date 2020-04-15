Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Use charter planes to bring players for T20 World Cup in Australia: Brad Hogg

With uncertainty looming over the T20 World Cup due to the coronavirus pandemic, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has come up with a few suggestions which he thinks can be used to hold the tournament as per schedule.

The T20 World Cup is slated to be held in October-November this year in Australia. However, with a six-month travel ban in place in the country, many believe the tournament cannot be held in such circumstances. However, Hogg feels otherwise.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, he said the tournament should not be cancelled as millions of cricket lovers all across the globe want to get some entertainment and watch their favourite players, even though if it has to be in front of empty stands.

The former left-arm chinaman also said rescheduling the tournament to a later date would not be appropriate as another T20 World Cup is slated to be played next year in India and that's why organising two such tournaments within a span of six-eight months will not make much sense.

"We have to play the T20 World Cup as it is planned. A lot of players internationally have been in lockdown and they have not been able to go out and train. We have to get them in Australia probably a month and a half earlier," Hogg said.

"There are no commercial flights, so we need to use charter flights. Each participant who will board the charter flights needs to be tested for coronavirus, if they pass the test, they come to Australia.

"When they arrive in Australia, they will be quarantined for two weeks and then they will be tested again. Once they pass it, they can train and play the tournament," he added.

Earlier, former Australia captain Allan Border said that he cannot see the T20 World Cup be held behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has also said that it won't be easy to have a T20 World Cup without fans.

