'Unbelievable knock!' - Yuvraj Singh strikes five sixes in quickfire fifty at Global T20 Canada

Image Source : TWITTER Yuvraj Singh may have had a slow start to the tournament, but he has well and truly shifted gears, and how. The former Indian batsmen smacked 5 sixes in a 22-ball 51 at Global T20 Canada.

Yuvraj Singh has finally arrived at the Global T20 Canada. He gave a glimpse of his attacking prowess in Toronto Nationals' second game against Edmonton Royals, but the southpaw turned on the show in style in his side's third match last night. Yuvraj Singh smashed five sixes, scoring a fifty in just 22 balls against Brampton Royals.

However, his innings wasn't enough to take the Nationals over the finishing line, as they fell short by 11 runs.

Yuvraj forged a 75-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen after Brendon McCullum and Rodrigo Thomas put the Nationals off to a bright start. Klassen scored 35, but the dismissal of the duo ended the side's hopes of a comeback.

The Toronto Nationals' captain displayed a variety of strokes throughout his innings, including his trademark pull towards the deep square-leg.

Earlier, Yuvraj made significant contributions on the field in the first innings as well. He took two catches to dismiss Lendl Simmons and George Munsey, and also took a wicket of Nitish Kumar. He was also involved in a run-out dismissal of Shahid Afridi.