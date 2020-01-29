Image Source : SCREENGRAB New Zealand players escort injured Windies batsman on their shoulder off the field. Watch

New Zealanders are known for their 'niceness' as Virat Kohli pointed out a few days back and as thier hearts broke once again during a Super Over back home, the youngesters at the U19 World Cup in South Africa showed another example of why they remain the best when it comes to 'Spirit of Cricket'.

In a video posted by the ICC, West Indies's Kirk McKenzie was hurt and retired. However, he came back to bat when West Indies were nine down. But, his innings didn't last long as he was bowled for 99 -- the same score he was on when he retired. Following the dismissal, two Kiwi crickters can be seen picking up on their shoulders and taking him off the field as he couldn't walk and was already suffering from cramp.

In the game, Kristian Clarke came up with an all-round performance to help New Zealand beat West Indies by two wickets and enter the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Wednesday.

Clarke (4/25) first shone with the ball to restrict West India to 238 and then made an unbeaten 46 off 42 balls to take New Zealand home in the company of Joey Field, who was not out on 38.