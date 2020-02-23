Tumhaara wala khel payega? CSK shares picture of MS Dhoni as IPL releases new ad for 13th season

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAISUPERKINGS MS Dhoni

Indian Premier League on Sunday released their new advertisement campaign for the impending 13th season which kicks off from March 29 onwards. But among Chennai Super Kings followers and avid Indian cricket fans, this tournament will mark the return of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni back to the gentlemen's sport for the first time since July 2019.

In reply to the new advertisement, in which a person is seen asking a CSK fan while pointing towards Dhoni's picture - "Tumhaara wala khel payega?", Chennai Super Kings shared Dhoni's picture where he is seen looking at the new advertisement. The screen at which he is looking at reads 'Khel Payega’ (Will be able to play)?

The stage is set 🏟️ and the banter is 🔛



Ahead of the #VIVOIPL 2020, keep the banter coming and get set for March 29, jab #KhelBolega on @StarSportsIndia 📺📺 and Hotstar! 😎😎



The @Vivo_India IPL Carnival begins soon 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/DXCrNDX722 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 23, 2020

Earlier it was reported that the veteran cricketer will begin his preparation for the tournament from March 1 onwards. Chennai will kick off IPL 2020 as they will be hosted by defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opener at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

Dhoni's performance throughout the next two months, as said by India coach Ravi Shastri, will determine his spot in India's World T20 squad.

"It all depends on when he starts playing and how he is playing during the IPL. What are the other people doing with the wicket-keeping gloves or what is the form of those players as opposed to Dhoni's form. The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 is decided," Shastri had said