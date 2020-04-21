Try to play like Sachin Tendulkar, he is God of cricket: Prithvi Shaw on comparisons with batting legend

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Young India opener Prithvi Shaw

Young India opener Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday talked about his comparisons with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and admitted that it does put a lot of pressure on him, but did mention that he accepts the comparisons as challenges. He then went on to reveal the advice that Sachin gave him.

In an Instagram Live chat with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, the 20-year old who is the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut, said: "He has had a big influence on me. I first met him when I was eight. He always tells me to play my natural game and according to the situation. Off the field also, he asked me to stay calm."

Shaw recalled that Sachin had once advised him not to change his grip.

"I am bottom-hand player and Sachin sir had asked me not to change my grip. I was young and I used to change my grip as per coaches' advice. But after Sachin sir told me, I did not change my grip."

In September 2017, at 17, Shaw became the youngest player to score a century on Duleep Trophy debut, a record previously held by Tendulkar.

Commenting on the constant comparison with the legend, Shaw said: "There is the pressure when people compare me to him. But I take it as a challenge. I try to play like him. He is the God of cricket."

Talking about his love for other sports, Shaw said: "I play golf, I like table tennis and also like swimming."

Shaw also spoke about the need to stay fit in their period of lockdown.

Commenting on his experience of working with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who was earlier mentor with DC, Shaw said: "There have been experiences, to be honest and he helped a lot as he knew how to motivate youngsters in the team. It was great."

Asked to name his favourite opening partner, he said: "Shikhar Dhawan because I have opened most with him."

