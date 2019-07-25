Global T20 Canada: When and Where to Watch Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Live Match Online and Telecast

Where will the Global T20 Canada Match 1 between Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights match be played?

When is Global T20 Canada Match 1 Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights match being played?

The GlobalT20 Match 1 live Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights match will be played at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

The Global T20 Canada Match 1 live Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights match will be played on July 25.

When will Global T20 Canada Match 1 between Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights match start?

The match will start at 12:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST).

How can you watch the Global T20 Canada Match 1 Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights match?

You can watch Global T20 Canada Match 1 live Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights match on Star Sports and it can be streamed live on Hotstar.