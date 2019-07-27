Live Streaming Global T20, Toronto Nationals vs Edmonton Royals: When and Where to watch Toronto vs Edmonton Live match online

Where will the Global T20 Canada Match 3 between Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals match be played?The GlobalT20 Match 3 live Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals match will be played at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
When is Global T20 Canada Match 3 Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals match being played?
The Global T20 Canada Match 3 live Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals match will be played on July 27.
When will Global T20 Canada Match 3 between Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals match start?
The match will start at 12:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST).
How can you watch the Global T20 Canada Match 3 Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals match?
You can watch Global T20 Canada Match 3 live Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals match on Star Sports and it can be streamed live on Hotstar.