Image Source : GT20 Live Streaming Global T20, Toronto Nationals vs Edmonton Royals: When and Where to watch Toronto vs Edmonton Live match online

Where will the Global T20 Canada Match 3 between Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals match be played?

When is Global T20 Canada Match 3 Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals match being played?

The GlobalT20 Match 3 live Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals match will be played at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

The Global T20 Canada Match 3 live Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals match will be played on July 27.

When will Global T20 Canada Match 3 between Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals match start?

The match will start at 12:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST).

How can you watch the Global T20 Canada Match 3 Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals match?

You can watch Global T20 Canada Match 3 live Toronto Nationals and Edmonton Royals match on Star Sports and it can be streamed live on Hotstar.