Told Vijay Shankar to improve his technique after the yorker incident, says Jasprit Bumrah

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah shared the cheeky banter with Vijay Shankar after his yorker delivery hit Shankar on the toe, ruling him out of the World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah is enjoying a well-deserved rest from cricket after a hectic schedule, which included overseas tours to Australia and New Zealand, the home series against Australia, the IPL and the World Cup 2019. Bumrah, who is currently the number one ranked bowler in ODIs, will return to action in the Test series against West Indies, which marks the beginning of India’s campaign in the World Test Championship.

At an event in Mumbai, he spoke about his bowling prowess across formats, and his experiences with the Indian team.

“The best thing is that as a team we are happy as a bunch. The start has been a good one for me but the journey is still long,” Bumrah told CricketNext.

Jasprit Bumrah made his name for his unorthodox bowling action when he emerged in the cricketing scene. However, his incredible success has resulted in many people across ages emulating his bowling style.

“As a kid, I used to watch a lot of cricket on TV and tried to emulate bowling actions of all the top bowlers in the world. So everyday when I went out to play it was a new bowling action. There is no better feeling when kids are emulating your bowling action because I used to do that when I was growing up,” he said.

One of the videos, which went viral days after India’s exit from 2019 World Cup showed a 70-year-old lady emulating his action.

“The video actually made my day. We were coming back to India after a tough World Cup campaign. Watching this brought a smile on my face,” the Gujarat paceman said.

During the World Cup, Bumrah, who is known for his lethal Yorkers, injured Vijay Shankar on his toe with one of his deliveries. The Indian paceman shared the cheeky banter with Shankar following the incident.

“It was an unfortunate incident but no one tells the batsman not to hit the ball hard. I have spoken to Shankar about it and told him he needed to improved certain aspects of his technique,” said Bumrah.