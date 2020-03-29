'Today is Sunday guys': Sanjay Manjrekar attempts to cheer people amid quarantine blues

Image Source : TWITTER Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to cheer people amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar reminded the people of the country that it is a Sunday and also showed how he believes technique is the key to attain perfection in life.

Manjrekar posted a video showing him cutting vegetables and explaining how the knife should be held properly. "Everything in life has got to be perfect, not imperfect," Manjrekar said while cutting vegetables at home as India observes a 21-day lockdown to fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today is Sunday guys. Just saying," Manjrekar said in a separate tweet, attempting to cheer everybody up amid the doom and gloom that has engulfed the world. Streets in India have mostly worn a deserted look with even Mondays looking like Sundays.

Today is Sunday guys. Just saying.😊 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 29, 2020

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states in the novel coronavirus with 161 active cases and seven deaths.

Manjrekar was recently dropped from the Board of Control of Cricket in India's (BCCI) commentary panel for the now called off India-South Africa ODI series.

He had said that he accepts the board's decision to not include him in its commentary panel.

He also said recently that K.L. Rahul is the right choice for the No. 5 spot at the moment in One Day Internationals.

"For the moment he is the right fit. But we must keep looking for a (Suresh) Raina and Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) kind of batsman when Rahul eventually moves to the top," Manjrekar had said in a tweet.