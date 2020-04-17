To win, isn't that why we always played: RCB pay tribute to fans, urge all to stay at home

Image Source : PTI Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday paid tribute to its fans through a video posted on their Twitter account while also urging all to stay at home owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The video was captioned: "Remember, together we are stronger, and we will continue even if Glory is delayed" and it showed players practicing and whole in matches, fans cheering in the stadium and on the streets. "The doctors and the police are playing bold every day. To win, isn't that why we always played? And we will continue even if glory is delayed," says the narrator in the video.

Remember, together we are stronger, and we will continue even if Glory is delayed.#PlayBold #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/JP20WP1aOr — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 17, 2020

IPL 2020 was scheduled to begin from March 29 onwards at the Wankhede Stadium, but has been suspended twice owing to the rising coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, it was postponed until further notice, following a meeting of the IPL Governing Council.

