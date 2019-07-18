Time to look beyond MS Dhoni as India's wicketkeeper, says Gautam Gambhir

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's future has been the talk of the town ever since India were ousted from the 2019 World Cup in the semi-finals clash against New Zealand. The former captain has been instrumental in India's success and an indefatigable soldier for the Men in Blue in the past 13 years, however, at the age of 38, Dhoni's future is in serious doubt.

Before leaving for India after being knocked out from the World Cup in England, Team India skipper Virat Kohli said that 'he hasn't told us anything about his future.'

With the squad for the West Indies tour yet to be announced, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that it is time to groom the youngsters and look into the future.

“It’s important to look into the future. And when Dhoni was the skipper, he invested in the future. I remember Dhoni saying in Australia that me, Sachin and Sehwag can’t play the CB series together as the grounds were big. He wished for young players for the World Cup. It’s necessary to take practical decisions than being emotional,” Gambhir told TV9 Bharatvarsh.

“And it’s time to groom youngsters. Be it Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan or any other wicketkeeper, whoever is believed to have the potential should be made the wicket-keeper. Give him chances for one and half-years and if he doesn’t perform, then others should be tried out as well. Then one would get to know who the keeper for the next World Cup is.”

Dhoni's selection or omission would be an indicator of things to come in the future. India are set to play T20s, as many ODIs and two Tests in a full-fledged tour to the Caribbean islands, starting August 3.

Considering next year's T20 World Cup to be held in Australia, the selectors might opt for the young Rishabh Pant, who is seen as heir apparent to Dhoni.