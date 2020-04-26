Charter planes and isolation: Tim Paine reveals how CA is planning to ensure India tour Australia

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Paine with Indian skipper Virat Kohli

A few days back, Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts admitted that the board is mulling all creative solutions to make happen the summer a success which includes the blockbuster Border-Gavaskar series at home. Roberts even went on to reveal that the board was also looking at the possibility of a one-stadium contest and an isolation process for the Indian team. And on Sunday, Aussie Test team skipper Tim Paine revealed that CA is looking to ensure that the tour happens amid the coronavirus scare standing as a massive hindrance which could financially leave a deep scar on the board and its future.

"I think there’s a bit of safeguarding towards the potential of India not coming (on a tour in December/January) which is worth something like 250 to 300 million dollars," Paine said.

"I’m hoping that they get here, that would solve a lot of issues," he added.

India had created history in their last visit to Australia with Virat Kohli becoming the first ever Asian captain to guide his team to a Test win Down Under. India had won 2-1 with victories in Adelaide and at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test while the final game was washed out at the SCG. But as Rohit Sharma claimed, the series this time will be a "different ball game" as Australia will have Steve Smith and David Warner back in the lineup alongside their newest Test sensation Marnus Labuschagne.

Paine, in conversation with ABC Radio, revealed that CA is working out plans to make the tour possible.

“I know there’s been some early talks with Cricket Australia and the government around the potential of what could be done, chartering planes and getting them in isolation when they get here to make sure that we can get India here,” the 35-year-old stated.

Paine also talked about the possibility of pay cut that looms large after the CA furloughed 80 per cent of their staff members until the end of the financial year.

“Players need to know the absolute financial positions of the game and the players aren’t going to be greedy."

"Our livelihood, all the people associated with the ACA and the players association, their livelihood is dependent on the game of cricket being healthy."

"So at the moment if a pay cut for us is on the cards and that keeps our game thriving well into the future, then that’s something we’ll certainly have to look at," Paine asserted.

