'I needed to go to toilet, so..': Tim Paine hilariously reveals his dirty secret about Ashes victory

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES While the situation was already tense during the final moments of the fourth Ashes Test last year, Tim Paine had another thing to worry about.

With cricket coming to a halt, the players are taking it to their social media profiles, television and podcast appearances to talk about their lives in the sport and beyond. Some players, including Australia's David Warner, have also started their own talk show using Instagram's live feature.

On a podcast 'Keeping It Real', Australia's Test captain Tim Paine talked about his career. He also recalled Australia's memorable victory in the Ashes last year and made a dirty admission on how things unfolded during the final moments of the fifth day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

It was the Test which ensured Australia would retain the Ashes, as the side secured a huge 251-run victory.

Tim Paine revealed that while the situation was already tense, he had another thing to worry about.

“I was feeling a little bit ill and there were some big, dark clouds rolling in over the grandstand and we only had about seven overs left and obviously we needed that one wicket,” Paine said. "(There were) No drinks breaks left, umpires starting to talk to each other about (bad) light."

"I just had a horrible feeling that I needed to go to the toilet … it was (a) number two and so I basically just thought, ‘Righto, can’t waste any time, I’m gonna have to (go)," said Paine.

As if it wasn't clear already, Paine actually soiled himself on the ground, stating that Justin Langer (Australia's coach) would have 'knocked him out' if he took a break.

"Unfortunately, it was one of those moments where the crowd went quiet. Because I was a bit unwell, it was a bit runny and you could actually hear it hit the ground," revealed Paine.

"That ball was bowled I think by Mitch (Mitchell) Starc to big (Craig) Overton. Luckily he didn’t edge it because myself and David Warner literally had tears in our eyes, we could not stop laughing.

"I just thought they’re (the umpires) going to call the game off here and we’re going to get stitched-up, so I couldn’t be running off the ground. I reckon JL (coach Justin Langer) would have knocked me out."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage