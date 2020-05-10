Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tillakaratne Dilshan excludes Kumar Sangakkara in his best ODI XI; only one Indian included

Former Sri Lanka batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan picked his best ODI XI based on players he has played with or against. Dilshad picked Lanka legends like Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene and Muttiah Muralitharan but one batting great from the country missed a place in the XI - Kumar Sangakkara.

Dilshan picked only one Indian in his XI - Sachin Tendulkar as an opening batsman. He chose Australian great Ricky Ponting as the leader of star-studded XI.

The veteran allrounder heaped praises for Tendulkar and said he knew how to set up the game.

“He (Jayasurya)’s one of the greatest openers for Sri Lanka. In 1996, I think he was one of the best-attacking batsmen in the world. Compared to Sanath, Sachin was more stylish. He knew how to set up the game. He’s one of most experienced guys in the XI and has the most runs to his name in international cricket,” Dilshan told ESPN Cricinfo.

Dilshan went on with destructive AB de Villiers over former teammate Sangakkara and Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist. Kallis was the other Protea, who found a place in Dilshan's XI as he rated him as the best allrounder in the world.

“He (Kallis) is an easy pick because he was the best allrounder in the world. He can take the new ball, he can bowl in the middle overs and in the death. He was also one of the best batsmen I’ve seen, in all three formats.”

In the bowling department, Dilshan chose Pakistan legend Wasim Akram, who was famous for his swing bowling. Courtney Walsh was the other paceman in his XI. While in the spin department, Dilshan made easy picks with two greatest spinners Shane Warne and Muralitharan.

Dilshan’s ODI XI: Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, AB De Villiers, Wasim Akram, Courtney Walsh, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage