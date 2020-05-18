'Those series haven't been postponed' - Sri Lanka preparing to host India, Bangladesh in July: Report

Image Source : SRI LANKA CRICKET Sri Lanka are reportedly preparing to host India and Bangladesh in July as the SLC CEO Ashley de Silva insisted that the series 'haven't been postponed'.

The international cricket is currently at a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. However, a report has suggested that the action may begin 'as early as July' in Sri Lanka if their cricket board decides to go ahead as per the schedule for the cricket series against Bangladesh and India.

While India are currently scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in July for a three-match ODI and T20I series, Bangladesh have a three-Test series scheduled in the Island nation in July-August.

As a report from ESPNCricinfo, Sri Lanka are looking at holding the series as the curfew restrictions in the country are easing. There have been 981 coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka so far, with 538 recovered.

However, the report also says that irrespective of the restrictions, Sri Lanka will have to arrange for the quarantine measures for the touring sides.

"We have made inquiries from both the India and Bangladesh boards and are awaiting a response from them," SLC CEO Ashley de Silva has said to ESPNCricinfo.

"As of now, those series haven't been postponed."

Even as the curfew in Sri Lanka is being eased with time, the same cannot be said about India and Bangladesh, where the number of cases are way higher than the island nation.

The BCB CEO has said that they are currently in the process of figuring out the details for the Sri Lanka tour.

"We have to look at traveling restrictions in Bangladesh, and the quarantine protocols in both countries. We are in discussion [with the SLC], so all the factors will come into play. We have to be mindful of the players' readiness, too, but that's going to happen. The players will get back to training, but we have to figure out other details about this tour," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury was quoted as saying.

BCCI official Arun Dhumal, meanwhile, has said that India are 'open to touring Sri Lanka' if it doesn't compromise the health and safety of cricketers.

"“It all depends on government directives about lockdown relaxations and travel restrictions. We are open to travel if it doesn’t compromise safety and health of our boys,” Dhumal had said.

