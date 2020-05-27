This theory would be out of water: Ajit Agarkar responds to Misbah-ul-Haq's 'make bowlers wear mask' remark

Image Source : GETTY Ajit Agarkar

The no-saliva rule has become the new hot topic of discussion in the cricket fraternity. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had recently recommended a host of guidelines for the resumption of the sport one of which included a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball in a bid to contain the spread of the novel virus. Opining on the ban, Pakistan head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq reckoned that the ban will be difficult for pacers to follow who might inadvertently use saliva and hence bowlers should be given mask.

“It is not going to be easy at all (bowling without applying saliva). This is habit players have developed since the start of their cricket. Even if a player keeps in mind the new restrictions somewhere he might act instinctively, Misbah said in an interview to YouTube Cricket Channel Cricket Baaz.

“We might have to do something to prevent this. Like making bowlers wear a mask or some other restrictive protection so that they don’t use saliva instinctively,” he added.

But former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar felt that it would be medically wrong for pacers wear mask while bowling 20 overs through the day.

Speaking to Times of India, Agarkar said, "You have to check with a doctor whether it would be safe to run in and bowl with the mask. I’m sure that medically, this theory would be out of water. A mask wouldn’t be good for your lungs in that case. From a layman’s point of view, I can’t imagine running in and bowling with a mask. If you’ve to bowl 20 overs in a day, you can’t wear a mask and bowl 120 balls!”

The Mumbaikar also said that not just the bowlers, most of the times the fielders shine the ball, especially the ones at slip of mid-on, mid-off position.

"What happens to fielders around who are habituated to spitting into their hands or using their fingers to apply saliva on the ball. It’s such a common habit. You’ve to make all fielders wear a mask. I mean, it’s the slip fielders or players at mid-on and mid-off who shine the ball mostly. So, it’s going to take an effort from everyone to get used to this new rule,” feels Agarkar.

Earlier this week, Anil Kumble, the chairman of ICC's Cricket Committee, who recommended the guidelines of cricket resumption clarified that the saliva ban is only a temporary solution and that things will fall back to normalcy once the situation improves.

