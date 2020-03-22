This day, that year: When a bizarre rain rule left South Africa needing 22 from 1 ball in World Cup semifinal

Image Source : @ICC Bizarre 1992 World Cup semifinal

South Africa scripted a fairytale run to the World Cup semifinal in what was their debut appearance in the tournament history. They won five matches in the round-robin stage including victories against defending champions Australia and the eventual champions Pakistan, while losing thrice. However, their impressive run was cut short by a bizarre rain rule.

Having finished third in the group stage, South Africa qualified for the semifinal and were slated to play against England. Riding on Graeme Hick's thumping 83 and Dermot Reeve's 25 off 14, England amassed 252 for six. South Africa made a promising start and albeit no half-centuries, scores of 46 from AC Hudson and 36 from AC Kuiper, they were much in the contest.

South Africa required 22 from the final 13 balls to beat England at the Sydney Cricket Ground before rain interrupted the proceedings. The players were called back after 10 minutes of rain break and the target was reduced to 22 from 1 ball, using the Most Productive Overs method.

England eventually won by 19 runs, but later lost to Pakistan in the final. But for South Africa, their fairytale return from the international ban owing to the anti-apartheid movement was cut short by a silly and controversial rule.

"[South Africa fans look away now] #OnThisDay in 1992...," tweeted ICC as they shared the picture on Sunday.

The bizarre rule was eventually scrapped and the Duckworth-Lewis method was introduced.