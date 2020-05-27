This day, that year: Tale of two IPL finals - KKR bag maiden title in 2012, CSK claim their 3rd title in 2018

Image Source : BCCI/AP KKR in 2012 and CSK in 2018

This day, May 27, holds a special significance for the fans of Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings fans. On this day, six years apart, IPL witnessed two finals and two winners both of whom had their own story of bouncing back to claim the elusive cup, but while for KKR it was their first, MS Dhoni-led side won their third.

Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012:

On paper KKR was always considered as a powerhouse, but fans were let down owing to inconsistency in their performances. But in 2012 their fortunes changed. Under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, KKR finished the league stage with 10 wins in 16 matches to reach the playoffs.

KKR eventually qualified for the final by defeating table-toppers Delhi Daredevils before taking down the formidable Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash.

The final is known for the big gamble that Gambhir played in the final - he sent a virtually unheard of Manvinder Bisla to open the innings instead of Brendon McCullum and the batsman added 136 runs alongside Jacques Kallis as KKR successfully chased 191 with two balls to spare.

Chennai Super Kings in 2018:

Chennai were axed from the IPL tournament for two years owing to corruption but made an emotional and memorable return in 2018 as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 final to claim their third trophy.

SRH posted a challenging total of 179 and with their formidable bowling lineup, the target was only a difficult one for CSK. Moreover, the openers struggled to 11 for no loss by four overs with Shane Watson on 0 off 10 balls. But the all-rounder scored 117 runs off the next 47 deliveries as CSK cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win with more than an over remaining.

