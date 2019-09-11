Thirimanne and Shanaka to lead second-string Sri Lanka in Pakistan after seniors boycott

A file image of Lahiru Thirimanne

Sri Lanka have named second-string squads for their tour of Pakistan in which they will play three ODIs and as many T20Is. Lahiru Thirimanne will lead the ODI squad while the T20I squad will be led by Dasun Shanaka.

Two days prior to the announcement, regular captains Dimuth Karunaratne and Lasith Malinga wrote to Sri Lanka Cricket about their unwillingness to tour the country. Eight other first-team players echoed the opinion of their captains.

The ODI matches will be played in Karachi while the T20I series will be hosted by Lahore.

ODI Squad: Lahiru Thirimanne (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

T20I Squad: Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara