These days are not coming back: Rohit Sharma shares adorable video with daughter Samaira

The lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has seen cricketers spend quality time with their families and India's limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma is no different. Known to be a complete family man, Rohit has been making the most of this break with wife Ritika and daughter Samaira.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit posted a video with Samaira while working on his fitness and aptly captioned it: "These days are not coming back..."

On Friday, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Rohit encouraged people to take care of nature and embrace it. "This #WorldEnvironmentDay embrace the outdoors from within. Join me in celebrating #biodiversity -- clear blue skies. birds in balconies and wildlife roaming our streets. It's #TimeForNature. Happy World Environment Day," he tweeted.

Recently, MCC President and former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara made an interesting comparison saying that just like BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and former India skipper Rahul Dravid managed to make batting look easy with their orthodox yet effective batting display, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma do the same in the current era.

Speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Sangakkara said: "If you look at Rahul and Dada (Ganguly), both of them are orthodox batsmen. They play beautiful cricket shots and are very technically correct, Dravid may be a little bit more so, but the ability to be as destructive with such rate and precision stroke-making is something that has to be really admired.

"If you take the modern-day game, India has two of the best players in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who play orthodox cricket but who are just absolutely destructive in any format of the game. You don't have to muscle the ball or put too much effort or look ugly doing it, they just play good cricket shots and results come."

