There's nothing much left for ICC with Cricket Australia admitting WT20 as plans 'unrealistic': BCCI official

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal wants the International Cricket Council (ICC) to quickly decide on the fate of the T20 World Cup, especially after Cricket Australia chairman admitted that the planning for the tournament is 'unlikely and unrealistic'.

The T20 World Cup is slated to take place between October and November this year, but with the pandemic around, the tournament is unlikely to happen. However, ICC is slated to announce the fate in July after assessing the contingency plans for the tournament.

"When the host nation is showing its inability to host the tournament, there is nothing much left for the ICC. I don't know why they are delaying. It's their call, whenever they want to go ahead with the announcement, they can. But sooner the better for world cricket," Dhumal told India Today.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings described the staging of the Twenty20 World Cup this year as “unlikely”.

“I would say it is unlikely ... trying to get (teams from) 16 countries into Australia when most countries are still going through COVID spiking is unrealistic or very, very difficult,” Eddings said during a video conference. He said Cricket Australia had suggested some alternatives to the International Cricket Council and a decision is expected to be made next month.

“Cricket, like all national sports, has been going through a period of significant change and – in recent months we have had the added uncertainty delivered by COVID-19," Eddings said. “The entire cricket community has been affected and difficult decisions have been – and will continue to be necessary – to ensure that cricket at every level is in the best shape it can be now and in the future."

