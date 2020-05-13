Image Source : GETTY IMAGES There are quite a few good players but Virat Kohli is best across formats at the moment: Mohammad Yousuf

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has garnered appreciation from all around the world for his batting ability. The 31-year-old is often regarded as the best batsman in the modern-day cricket. His records speak for himself as he has scored 43 ODI hundreds and just 6 short to join batting legend Sachin Tendulkar at the top. In the Test cricket, Kohli has proved his metal with 7240 runs in 86 Tests with 27 tons.

Recently, former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf hailed Kohli and termed him the best across all the formats over the likes of Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson.

“In today’s times, there are quite a few good players - Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson. But Kohli is the best across formats,” Yousuf told Sportstar.

“The way he bats, the way he handles pressure in each innings and scores centuries or the way he plays - that’s unbelievable,” he further added.

Kohli is also the leading run-getter in T20I cricket with 2794 runs in 82 matches at a sublime average of 50.80. He is the only batsman in world cricket to have 50 plus average in all three formats of the game with 53.62 in Tests and 59.33 in ODIs.

Yousuf also claims that the comparison between Kohli and Pakistan's rising star Babar Azam is unfair as the Indian skipper has been playing for a longer time.

“Babar is young. Many people compare him with Virat Kohli. But I think it is not ideal because Kohli has played more number of matches and he is more experienced - since he has been playing international cricket since 2008-2009,” he said.

“There is no doubt that Babar is a solid batsman, but it’s not right to compare as both are zabardast players in their own domain. Kohli is the No.1 at the moment, he is a great player,” he added.

