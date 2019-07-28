Sunday, July 28, 2019
     
The Indian Lasith Malinga? After Athiyasayaraj Davidson, meet TNPL's Periyaswamy

Periyaswamy, who plays for Chennai Super Gillies in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, has a slinger action like Lasith Malinga.

New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2019 10:15 IST
Athiyasayaraj Davidson drew many eyes when he imitated Lasith Malinga's 'slinger' action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy last year. Aakash Chopra, the former Indian cricketer turned expert, called him the 'Indian Lasith Malinga' at the time.

Davidson rose to fame in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, where he initially played for the Globe Trotters. He took 15 wickets in the 2017 season, when he joined TUTI Patriots.

Interestingly, the next Indian bowler to adopt the slinger action also comes from the TNPL. Periyaswamy, who made his league debut this year with Chennai Super Gillies, is making his name with the ball.

The right-handed bowler has currently taken five wickets in three games for the Super Gillies, and is drawing attention for his bowling action in the league.

Take a look:

Prior to his first TNPL stint this year, he represented UFCC (T. Nagar) in the second division of the state. Periyaswamy has vision in only one eye.

