The era named Kohli: Virat ends decade as most prolific run-scorer, second to MS Dhoni as skipper

Image Source : BCCI File image of Virat Kohli

He emerged as a strong prospect for Indian cricket at the onset of an era without the Fab Five. Having made his debut for India two years before the start of this decade, Virat Kohli witnessed a gradual rise in his career through the ranks before making it to every match of India's successful World Cup campaign in 2011 and continued his wondrous run thereafter with the world having his name on their lips. He had struggled as well, with the 2014 England tour being the biggest fall in his illustrious career so far. But like every champion, Kohli went back to his basics, honed his batting skills and returned as an invincible force in world cricket. At the end of this decade, Kohli is not just a name in gentleman's sport, the Indian skipper has emerged as a benchmark for current generation and an idol for the next lot. It has been a decade of Kohli's dominance as he has not just emerged as the leading run-getter in international cricket in a decade, but his numbers as a captain too stands among the greatest who have embraced the sport.

The era named Kohli

Player Span Mat Runs Ave 100 50 V Kohli (INDIA) 2010-2019 380 20688 57.46 69 95 RT Ponting (AUS/ICC) 2000-2009 363 18962 49.63 55 98 JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA) 2000-2009 329 16777 51.94 38 102 DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL) 2000-2009 393 16304 40.86 34 79 KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 2000-2009 370 15999 42.89 31 88 SR Tendulkar (INDIA) 2000-2009 301 15962 49.26 42 80 R Dravid (Asia/ICC/INDIA) 2000-2009 334 15853 47.04 27 104 HM Amla (SA/World) 2010-2019 286 15185 48.05 47 68 Mohammad Yousuf (Asia/PAK) 2000-2009 318 14953 47.92 36 79 SR Tendulkar (INDIA) 1990-1999 297 14197 47.96 46 65

Kohli has scored 20,688 runs across formats between 2010 and 2019 at an average of 57.46 with 60 centuries and 95 hundreds. This makes Kohli the leading run-scorer in this decade with South Africa's Hashim Amla standing a distant second with 15,185 runs in 286 matches. Not just this, Kohli also stands 1726 runs clear of all-time second-placed Ricky Ponting (18962 runs in 363 matches between 2000 and 2009) His idol, Sachin Tendulkar, stands sixth in the list with 15962 runs in 301 matches between 2000 and 2009. Kohli also has the most centuries in a decade with Ponting standing second having amassed 55 tons. However, the 31-year-old stands second on the list of most matches played in a decade (380). Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene stands atop having played 393 matches between 2000 and 2009.

Kohli across formats in this decade:

Format Mat Runs Ave 100 50 ODIs 224 11036 61.31 42 51 Tests 84 7202 54.97 27 22 T20Is 72 2450 50 0 2

Breaking down Kohli's international numbers, he has scored 7,202 runs in 84 Tests, 11,036 runs in 224 ODI matches and 2,450 runs in T20Is. Kohli is the second-highest run-getter in Tests in this decade after England's Alastair Cook (8,818 runs in 111 matches), but he is the highest run-getter in ODIs with teammate Rohit Sharma standing second (7,991 runs in 177 matches). Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20Is. Besides, Kohli also has an exceptional conversion rate and is the only cricketer to score seven double centuries in a decade.

Among the legends as a leader...

Captain Span Matches Wins Loss W/L ratio *RT Ponting 2002-2009 281 194 63 3.079 *MS Dhoni 2010-2018 233 123 88 1.397 *GC Smith 2003-2009 218 121 74 1.635 *WJ Cronje 1994-1999 171 113 39 2.897 *V Kohli 2013-2019 160 107 39 2.743 *M Azharuddin 1990-1999 221 104 90 1.155 *IVA Richards 1980-1989 130 85 33 2.575 *CH Lloyd 1980-1985 110 72 17 4.235

Besides his exceptional and flawless batting, the decade also witnessed the rise of Kohli as the Indian skipper. He led India in 160 matches across formats between 2010 and 2019 with the team winning 107 matches. The tally of wins stands second in this decade after MS Dhoni -- 123 wins out of 233 matches. Overall, Kohli's win record stands fifth in the all-time list of most wins as a skipper in a decade. Ponting leads the list with 194 victories for Australia between 2002 and 2009. Kohli's win-loss ratio of 2.74 is also the third-best among captains who have led their team in more than 100 matches across formats in a decade. Only Ponting, Hansie Cronje and Clive Llyod have better W/L ratio than Kohli.

Captain Span Mat Runs Ave 100 50 RT Ponting (AUS/ICC) 2002-2009 281 13641 47.36 38 76 GC Smith (Afr/ICC/SA) 2003-2009 218 11236 44.23 24 63 V Kohli (INDIA) 2013-2019 160 10697 66.85 41 37 SP Fleming (NZ) 2000-2007 225 8622 36.07 12 50 A Ranatunga (SL) 1990-1999 235 8351 37.61 6 57 M Azharuddin (INDIA) 1990-1999 221 8095 40.88 13 46 SC Ganguly (Asia/INDIA) 2000-2005 192 7544 38.29 16 42 MS Dhoni (INDIA) 2010-2018 233 7441 44.02 6 44 AN Cook (ENG) 2010-2016 128 7346 43.46 16 40 Misbah-ul-Haq (PAK) 2010-2017 149 7298 48.01 8 61

As a skipper, Kohli has the most runs across formats in this decade, having amassed 10,697 runs in 160 matches, standing only behind Ponting's 13,641 runs and Graeme Smith's tally of 11,236 runs. However, Kohli has the best average -- 66.85 -- among skippers who have led their nation in more than 100 games in a decade. Kohli also has the most centuries by a skipper in a decade.