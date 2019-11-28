The era named Kohli: Virat ends decade as most prolific run-scorer, second to MS Dhoni as skipper

He emerged as a strong prospect for Indian cricket at the onset of an era without the Fab Five. Having made his debut for India two years before the start of this decade, Virat Kohli witnessed a gradual rise in his career through the ranks before making it to every match of India's successful World Cup campaign in 2011 and continued his wondrous run thereafter with the world having his name on their lips. He had struggled as well, with the 2014 England tour being the biggest fall in his illustrious career so far. But like every champion, Kohli went back to his basics, honed his batting skills and returned as an invincible force in world cricket. At the end of this decade, Kohli is not just a name in gentleman's sport, the Indian skipper has emerged as a benchmark for current generation and an idol for the next lot. It has been a decade of Kohli's dominance as he has not just emerged as the leading run-getter in international cricket in a decade, but his numbers as a captain too stands among the greatest who have embraced the sport.
The era named Kohli
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Runs
|Ave
|100
|50
|V Kohli (INDIA)
|2010-2019
|380
|20688
|57.46
|69
|95
|RT Ponting (AUS/ICC)
|2000-2009
|363
|18962
|49.63
|55
|98
|JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA)
|2000-2009
|329
|16777
|51.94
|38
|102
|DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL)
|2000-2009
|393
|16304
|40.86
|34
|79
|KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)
|2000-2009
|370
|15999
|42.89
|31
|88
|SR Tendulkar (INDIA)
|2000-2009
|301
|15962
|49.26
|42
|80
|R Dravid (Asia/ICC/INDIA)
|2000-2009
|334
|15853
|47.04
|27
|104
|HM Amla (SA/World)
|2010-2019
|286
|15185
|48.05
|47
|68
|Mohammad Yousuf (Asia/PAK)
|2000-2009
|318
|14953
|47.92
|36
|79
|SR Tendulkar (INDIA)
|1990-1999
|297
|14197
|47.96
|46
|65
Kohli has scored 20,688 runs across formats between 2010 and 2019 at an average of 57.46 with 60 centuries and 95 hundreds. This makes Kohli the leading run-scorer in this decade with South Africa's Hashim Amla standing a distant second with 15,185 runs in 286 matches. Not just this, Kohli also stands 1726 runs clear of all-time second-placed Ricky Ponting (18962 runs in 363 matches between 2000 and 2009) His idol, Sachin Tendulkar, stands sixth in the list with 15962 runs in 301 matches between 2000 and 2009. Kohli also has the most centuries in a decade with Ponting standing second having amassed 55 tons. However, the 31-year-old stands second on the list of most matches played in a decade (380). Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene stands atop having played 393 matches between 2000 and 2009.
Kohli across formats in this decade:
|Format
|Mat
|Runs
|Ave
|100
|50
|ODIs
|224
|11036
|61.31
|42
|51
|Tests
|84
|7202
|54.97
|27
|22
|T20Is
|72
|2450
|50
|0
|2
Breaking down Kohli's international numbers, he has scored 7,202 runs in 84 Tests, 11,036 runs in 224 ODI matches and 2,450 runs in T20Is. Kohli is the second-highest run-getter in Tests in this decade after England's Alastair Cook (8,818 runs in 111 matches), but he is the highest run-getter in ODIs with teammate Rohit Sharma standing second (7,991 runs in 177 matches). Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20Is. Besides, Kohli also has an exceptional conversion rate and is the only cricketer to score seven double centuries in a decade.
Among the legends as a leader...
|Captain
|Span
|Matches
|Wins
|Loss
|W/L ratio
|*RT Ponting
|2002-2009
|281
|194
|63
|3.079
|*MS Dhoni
|2010-2018
|233
|123
|88
|1.397
|*GC Smith
|2003-2009
|218
|121
|74
|1.635
|*WJ Cronje
|1994-1999
|171
|113
|39
|2.897
|*V Kohli
|2013-2019
|160
|107
|39
|2.743
|*M Azharuddin
|1990-1999
|221
|104
|90
|1.155
|*IVA Richards
|1980-1989
|130
|85
|33
|2.575
|*CH Lloyd
|1980-1985
|110
|72
|17
|4.235
Besides his exceptional and flawless batting, the decade also witnessed the rise of Kohli as the Indian skipper. He led India in 160 matches across formats between 2010 and 2019 with the team winning 107 matches. The tally of wins stands second in this decade after MS Dhoni -- 123 wins out of 233 matches. Overall, Kohli's win record stands fifth in the all-time list of most wins as a skipper in a decade. Ponting leads the list with 194 victories for Australia between 2002 and 2009. Kohli's win-loss ratio of 2.74 is also the third-best among captains who have led their team in more than 100 matches across formats in a decade. Only Ponting, Hansie Cronje and Clive Llyod have better W/L ratio than Kohli.
|Captain
|Span
|Mat
|Runs
|Ave
|100
|50
|RT Ponting (AUS/ICC)
|2002-2009
|281
|13641
|47.36
|38
|76
|GC Smith (Afr/ICC/SA)
|2003-2009
|218
|11236
|44.23
|24
|63
|V Kohli (INDIA)
|2013-2019
|160
|10697
|66.85
|41
|37
|SP Fleming (NZ)
|2000-2007
|225
|8622
|36.07
|12
|50
|A Ranatunga (SL)
|1990-1999
|235
|8351
|37.61
|6
|57
|M Azharuddin (INDIA)
|1990-1999
|221
|8095
|40.88
|13
|46
|SC Ganguly (Asia/INDIA)
|2000-2005
|192
|7544
|38.29
|16
|42
|MS Dhoni (INDIA)
|2010-2018
|233
|7441
|44.02
|6
|44
|AN Cook (ENG)
|2010-2016
|128
|7346
|43.46
|16
|40
|Misbah-ul-Haq (PAK)
|2010-2017
|149
|7298
|48.01
|8
|61
As a skipper, Kohli has the most runs across formats in this decade, having amassed 10,697 runs in 160 matches, standing only behind Ponting's 13,641 runs and Graeme Smith's tally of 11,236 runs. However, Kohli has the best average -- 66.85 -- among skippers who have led their nation in more than 100 games in a decade. Kohli also has the most centuries by a skipper in a decade.