The Cup is yours this year: CSK hilariously troll RCB for winning 'Indian Poll League'

With no Indian Premier League during their usual March-May window this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, IPL franchises have come up with various innovation posts on social media to keep their fans engaged. While some have organised Q&A sessions with fans, Live Instagram discussions with cricketers, old videos of their best performances, Royal Challengers Bangalore came up with their own unique league.

RCB began the Indian Poll League, a 55-day tournament based on fans' opinions. The rule was simple - two teams were pitted against each other, and winners were decided based on fans polls. The league, like the IPL, also comprised the playoffs round with eliminators to decide the finalists and eventually the winner.

Following on the poll results across the 55 days, RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final to win the inaugural title.

"A big thank you to everyone who made RCB the champions of the #IndianPollLeague by voting consistently, every day for the last 55 days. In the final, #RCB beat #SRH with an incredible 85% of the votes!" RCB tweeted.

Following the victory and the announcement, Chennai Super Kings hilariously trolled RCB by tweaking the latter's slogan. 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' is the slogan RCB followers chant each IPL season. Making a slight change to the slogan, CSK tweeted 'Ee Saala Cup Umadey' or 'the cup is yours this year' along with the picture of actor Rajinikanth.

RCB are among the few teams who have failed to lift the IPL title despite having the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in their squad. Meanwhile, CSK have won the trophy thrice and Mumbai Indians hold the record of four IPL trophies, all won under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

