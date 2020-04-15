That's definitely a huge ambition of ours: Tom Curran wants to plays Tests with brother Sam

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Tom Curran

Young England fast bowler Tom Curran on Wednesday revealed his 'huge ambition' as he talked about the desire to play Test cricket for England alongside his brother Sam after having experienced it in limited-overs cricket.

Tom has so far played only two Tests, both in the 2017/18 Ashes series in Australia, but is far more regular in the white-ball format and was in fact part of England's World Cup-winning squad last year. Sam, on the other hand, has played 17 Tests for England since his debut in 2018 in the series against Pakistan and was also the Man of the Series in the contest at home against India.

“I’ve only played a couple of test matches, but I’ve definitely got huge test ambitions still,” Tom said in a video chat jointly with his brother.

“Now it’s about getting that balance between the two, developing my skills and waiting for my chance.

“It would be amazing to play a test with Sam. That’s definitely a huge ambition of ours.”

Together, they have played three ODI matches and four T20Is. They are the first brothers to play together for an English side since Adam and Ben Hollioake in 1997.

“At the minute, I’m playing in the tests and he’s playing in the one-dayers but the dream is to be all three formats of the game for England together,” Sam said.

“We have played a couple of games in the one-day format together. To play for England in general is obviously a great privilege, but playing with your brother makes it an extra special feeling.”

Both the brothers were expected to be part of IPL 2020 with Sam part of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings while Tom part of Rajasthan Royals.

“There has been some talk about the IPL in terms of scheduling later in the year, but no-one knows,” said Sam.

“It might happen this year; it might be cancelled.

“Hopefully I will play against Tom, hit him everywhere and then hit his stumps.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage