Tuesday, January 21, 2020
     
  5. 'Ready for New Zealand': Team India leaves for NZ tour | See pictures

Team India departed for New Zealand on Monday as the side takes on the Kiwis in five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2020 12:17 IST
The Indian players took off to New Zealand on Monday as the side takes part in a five-match T20I series against the Kiwis, which begins on January 24. The tour, which ends on March 4, also includes three ODIs and two Tests. 

The Indian cricketers took to their social media profiles as they departed for New Zealand on Monday night. The first match of the series will take place at Eden Park in Auckland. Among those who shared the pictures include Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, pacer Navdeep Saini and the side's leading fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

"Ready for New Zealand," wrote Rohit as he shared a picture with Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami. Chahal, meanwhile, posted a photo with the same group bar Shami.

Ready for New Zealand

Off to Auckland ✈️🇮🇳

Next Stop: Auckland, NEW ZEALAND!

Jasprit Bumrah took to his Twitter profile, sharing a picture with Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and KL Rahul.

A fan also spotted Indian captain Virat Kohli at the Singapore International Airport on Tuesday morning.

India ended their home season on a high with a 2-1 comeback victory against Australia last week. The side registered a cruising 7-wicket victory over the visitors in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Throughout the home season, India registered T20I series victories over Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh, while the series against South Africa ended in a 1-1 draw with a game abandoned due to rain.

In Tests, India secured a 3-0 and a 2-0 whitewash respectively against South Africa and Bangladesh respectively.

