Image Source : @BCCI/TWITTER How's the Josh? Team India kick-starts practice session ahead of first T20I in Auckland

Team India is all set to lock horns with New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match T20I series on Friday. On the eve of the opening match of the long tour, Indian players had their first practice session. The Men in Blue have never won a T20I series against New Zealand in their den and this might be a good chance as India are riding high on confidence after beating Australia 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series.

On Thursday, BCCI took to Twitter to share a photo of the training session and wrote: "How's the josh in the camp? #TeamIndia #NZvIND."

In the photo, star Indian opener Rohit Sharma, along with all-rounders Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur are sharing a burst of big laughter.

The two captains were also clicked with the trophy on Tuesday as both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson posed with a smile on their faces.

BCCI wrote: "The two captains all smiles as they pose with the trophy ahead of the 5-match T20I series #NZvIND."

The two captains all smiles as they pose with the trophy ahead of the 5-match T20I series #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/TRGAAZ8nl1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2020

Meanwhile. The first and second matches of the T20I series will be played in Auckland. The series then moves to Hamilton for the third T20I and to Wellington for the fourth. The fifth and final T20I will be played in Mount Maunganui.

The teams will then return to Hamilton where the first ODI on February 5 followed by the second on February 8 in Auckland. The third ODI will be played in Mount Manganui on February 11.

This will be followed by a two-Test series, the first of which will be played from February 21 to 25 in Wellington. The tour ends in Christchurch where the second Test will be played from February 29 to March 4.