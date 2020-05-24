Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Take stress out of Virat Kohli’s life: Former Indian cricketer wants Rohit Sharma as T20I captain

Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan reckons that India should opt for split captaincy with Rohit Sharma taking for the responsibility of the T20I side.

Virat Kohli is presently the Indian skipper across formats with Rohit being his limited-overs deputy. Whenever Kohli opts to take rest, Rohit takes over the role and the results have been impressive. The latter had led a second-string Indian side to Nidahas Trophy T20I tri-series win while also guiding the Men in Blue to Asia Cup title in 2018 in the absence of some big names. It was following those back-to-back wins that many had reckoned Rohit to lead India in the T20I format hence urging BCCI to contemplate the idea of split captaincy. (Also Read | Nasser Hussain believes split-captaincy 'difficult' in India)

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Wassan was asked: “Should India have a split captaincy?” In response, the former India cricketer said: “Yes, I think India should think about split captaincy because it is too much load. Virat loves it, I think he wants to captain all three formats. But Rohit Sharma has shown us that he’s an instinctive leader.”

“His record is good, he leads from the front. With Mumbai Indians, he did the same,” he added.

Besides, Rohit also has four IPL titles to his name as a captain, the most in the history of the tournament.

Wassan also reckons that while Kohli has been phenomenal in Tests, he should also lead the ODI side until next World Cup.

“In Test cricket, Virat is the boss. In one day-cricket, Virat should be the captain, but in T20Is, take the stress out of Virat’s life, and let someone else lead the side like Rohit Sharma,” he said.

