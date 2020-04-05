T20 World Cup organizers hopeful of success despite potential clash with other events

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The organizers are hopeful that the T20 World Cup will go ahead as planned, but the tournament faces another challenge - a potential clash with other major sports in Australia.

The cricketing action has come to a standstill due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. While the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, in addition to multiple international tours are currently suspended, the ICC are yet to make a decision on the future of T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in October later this year.

The organizers are hopeful that the World Cup will go ahead as planned, but the tournament faces another challenge - a clash with other major sports in Australia.

With the Australia Football League (AFL) and National Rugby League seasons suspended, they may now clash with the T20 World Cup when they resume.

"In the event they have extended seasons...we still think the World Cup is a really strong proposition that might not come here again for 10 or 20 years,” Nick Hockley, CEO of the organising committee, told Australian Associated Press.

“People love a World Cup. Cricket is Australia’s national sport ... and T20 is the format that appeals to the broadest possible demographic.”

The women's T20 tournament was a huge success, and the organizers expect a similar reception at the men's tournament. The ICC has maintained that there are no changes in its plans and Hockey hope they would not require either.

“We’re very encouraged already by the take up in terms of ticket sales," he said.

“We’re wanting to give ourselves the best possible chance of going ahead as planned, so there’s no imminent or quick decision.

“Hopefully it’s all resolved and we go ahead. In the event that it isn’t completely resolved, we are looking at all the different scenarios. Which is only prudent.”