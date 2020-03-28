Image Source : @JOGISHARMA83/TWITTER T20 World Cup hero to Real world hero: Joginder Sharma earns ICC's respect for his fight against coronavirus

Joginder Sharma, who bowled the iconic last over in 2007 T20 World Cup final, was appreciated by ICC on Saturday. Joginder is currently working as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Haryana and is on the duty in the state in its fight against coronavirus crisis.

ICC took to Twitter to hail India's 2007 T20 World Cup hero and wrote: “2007: #T20WorldCup hero. 2020: Real world hero. In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India’s Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis,” the tweet said.

Joginder, who is currently posted in Hisar during the 21-day lockdown period in the country, earlier took to Twitter and wrote:"*Prevention is the only cure for Coronavirus, Let’s be together and fight with this Pandemic situation..Please cooperate with us* Jai Hind"

Joginder was the hero of India's victory in 2007 T20 World Cup final against arch-rival Pakistan as he dismissed Misbah-ul-Haq on the final ball of the over as the Men in Blue lifted the trophy.

Speaking to PTI, Joginder listed the challenges that come with "doing duty" during an unprecedented crisis.

"I have been a DSP since 2007. This is one of a kind challenge for me as a police officer because of the general fear and I can tell you that I have seen quite a few challenges in my years of service," said Sharma, the all-rounder who immortalised himself with the trophy-winning final over against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup summit clash in South Africa.