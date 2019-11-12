Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mayank Mishra claims hat-trick in Uttarakhand's big win over Goa

Uttarakhand left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra claimed a hat-trick to trigger Goa's batting collapse in his side's eight-wicket win in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament on Tuesday.

Mishra took the new ball after his side opted to bowl and took out Aditya Kaushik (4), Amit Verma (0) and Suyash Prabhudessai (0) in his second over, leaving Goa reeling at 7 for 4.

Before that, Mishra's new ball colleague A Madhwal scalped opener Rajashekhar Harikant for nought.

Goa eventually could muster only 119 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs, built around one-down Snehal Kauthankar's 57 off 46 balls.

Uttarakhand overhauled the target with 3.2 overs spare, reaching 120 for 2 in 16.4 overs with captain Tanmay Srivastava top-scoring with 49 not out from 39 deliveries with the help of six fours and a six.

Wicketkeeper Saurabh Rawat (31 not out) was the other unbeaten batsman of Uttarakhand.