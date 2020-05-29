Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Surrey part ways with head coach Michael di Venuto

Surrey County Cricket Club has announced that head coach Michael di Venuto will not be returning to the club after his contract expires in March next year.

Michael di Venuto arrived at the club in 2016 and two years later coached Surrey to the club's first County Championship title in sixteen years. He is currently at home with his family in Tasmania and will not return to the club should the 2020 domestic season get underway later this summer.

With the potential of a vastly shortened English season and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on English cricket, the decision has been taken at this early stage to give di Venuto as much time as possible to pursue other coaching roles.

He coached Surrey to its first Championship title since 2002, as well as reaching back to back Lord's finals in the fifty over game. During his tenure, eight Surrey players made their England debuts across the game's three formats.

Surrey Director of Cricket, Alec Stewart, said: "I would like to thank Diva (di Venuto) for everything he gave to the role as head coach, his excellent work, the impact he had on the club and the relationship we have enjoyed as head coach and director of cricket.

"Diva should feel very proud of the progress achieved since he arrived at The Kia Oval – a County Championship Trophy, the number of players that have developed and earned England selection and he leaves the dressing room in a stronger position than when he arrived."

di Venuto said: "I have loved my time as head coach of Surrey County cricket club. Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic I haven't had the opportunity to finish the job that I started. I take with me some wonderful memories and friendships of my time at The Kia Oval."

"There were plenty of ups and downs along the way but to see so many of our players develop into England cricketers and the team win the County Championship in 2018 are the obvious highlights during my time," he added.

