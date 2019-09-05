Surprised Misbah-ul-Haq is not appointed PCB Chairman as well: Shoiab Akhtar jokes on Twitter

Image Source : @SHOAIB100MPH/TWITTER File photo of Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar joked on Twitter regarding Misbah-ul-Haq's dual appointment of Pakistan's coach and chief selector in Thursday.

Misbah was handed the duel role along with Waqar Younis, who has been handed the duty of being the bowling coach by the Pakistan Cricket Board. And, Shoaib, who has played with both of them, had some banter to offer on social media.

"Congratulations to @captainmisbahpk for the new 'dual' role of Head Coach as well as Chief Selector for Pakistan Cricket Team. I am surprised he is not appointed the Chairman PCB as well along with it. Hahahaha. i am just kidding. I really hope he does wonders like before :)": Akhtar tweeted.

After his appointment, Misbah, the most successful Pakistan Test captain, said the revamp will take time.

"As a coach, or a leader, what one wants is to have such a great team that they instantly dominate the match and put pressure on the opposition. But that is the ideal situation. In real life one has to strategies based on the kind of players available, I will be doing the same," Misbah said.

"Of course, the ultimate goal is to have a very strong team at the end but we have to begin with what we have. The revamping of the cricket structure will take some time," Misbah added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Misbah and former pacer Waqar Younis as bowling coach for a three-year period.

The Board has also asked Misbah to work as coach during the coming edition of the Pakistan Super League and he will be paid the same salary what outgoing coach Mickey Arthur drew.

"I want our cricketers to play intelligently, smartly and fearlessly. I am aware this will require a change in the dressing room culture but if we have to compete consistently at the highest level, we have to embrace these modern-day requirements," said Misbah, who is expected to be paid USD 18,000 per month.