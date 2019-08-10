Suresh Raina undergoes knee surgery, set to miss start of Indian domestic season

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has undergone a knee surgery which would rule him out for at least 4-6 weeks, thus forcing him to miss the beginning of the Indian domestic season.

Indian cricketer and World Cup winner Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery which is expected to keep him out of the field for at least four-to-six weeks. Raina had surgery in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

The player is also set to miss the beginning of the Indian domestic season. While the Duleep Trophy begins on August 17, the Vijay Hazare trophy (One Day) is scheduled to begin on September 24.

Suresh Raina had been experiencing discomfort in his knee and had to undergo surgery to overcome the pain, the BCCI revealed on Friday.

Mr Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery where he had been facing discomfort for the last few months. The surgery has been successful and it will require him 4-6 week of rehab for recovery.



We wish him a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/osOHnFLqpB — BCCI (@BCCI) August 9, 2019

Raina last played for India in July 2018 in the ODI series against England. He had been in-and-out of the limited-overs format prior to his appearance in the England tour as well. However, the Uttar Pradesh-cricketer is a regular feature in the first-class games for the state.

He has been out of the field ever since his stint with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019.