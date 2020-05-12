Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma select combined Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings XI; Sachin, Dhoni find spot

Image Source : BCCI Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma

Veteran Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina on Tuesday selected their combined playing XI comprising players from Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians during an Instagram Live discussion.

Raina and Rohit initially named each other as part of the squad placing each other at No.3 and 4 respectively but then pulled out their names and instead played the role of a selector in naming the XI. However, after the selection, Rohit said that he would take over the role of batting coach while Raina could be the fielding coach.

The two named legendary batters Sachin Tendulkar and Matthew Hayden as their opening pair while going in with Faf du Plessis at No.3 to form the top-order lineup. The middle-order comprised of Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni and Kieron Pollard. They then named three all-rounders as part pf their lineup - Dwayne Bravo, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. And finished their bowling lineup with Jasprit Bumrah and Harbhajan Singh.

Here's the playing XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Matthew Hayden, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh.

Among the big names that they missed is Lasith Malinga who was recently named as IPL's Greatest of All Time bowler by a panel of cricketers on Star Sports. On this very day last year, Malinga had even bowled a crucial final over to help Mumbai defeat Chennai to win their fifth title.

