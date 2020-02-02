New toss, two bowlers to bowl three deliveries each: Tom Moody suggests change in Super Over rule

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Australian player and coach Tom Moody has suggested big changes in the current Super Over rules.

The past week saw quite a few T20Is being decided by a Super Over. Two of the four games between India and New Zealand in the ongoing T20I series ended in a tie, with India winning in the Super Over, while England women's team also played a Super Over against Australia in the T20I tri-series.

Justifiably, this has triggered discussions surrounding the Super Overs, and former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody has suggested some changes to the current ruling of the format.

Taking to Twitter, Moody wrote, "With all these #SuperOvers being played out, I’d like to make two suggestions.

1. A new toss to be conducted for the super over.

2. The bowling side to nominate two bowlers to deliver 3 balls each in the super over."

Moody also said that the two bowlers should ball their quota of three deliveries consecutively.

To clarify, bowlers to deliver their 3 deliveries consecutively.

New Zealand international Mitchell McCleneghan, replying to the tweet from Moody, said that the teams should have the liberty to use the two bowlers interchangeably.

Like it - or the option to switch between the 2 at any stage If it's going pear shape or match up wise.

Team India won both the games in the Super Overs in the five-match series. While Rohit Sharma smacked two sixes on the final two deliveries to steer India to victory in the third game, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli combined to lead the side to a 4-0 lead in the series.