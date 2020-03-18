Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Stop spreading rumours and follow precautions: Mohammad Hafeez urges fans amid COVID-19 outbreak

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez asked the public on Twitter to stop spreading rumours about coronavirus and urged everyone to follow necessary precautions and not spread panic.

"Humble request to all, please stop spreading rumours about #Corona, stop blaming others and follow the precautions and stay safe," Hafeez tweeted.

Humble request to all plz Stop spreading Rumours about #Corona , Stop blaming others & Follow the precautions & Stay safe. #Politics🙏🏽 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 17, 2020

Earlier, following the increase in cases, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the semi-finals and final of the Pakistan Super League will be postponed due to COVID-19. PCB announced that the three games have been rescheduled but are yet to announce the date.

The decision came just hours before the commencement of the first semi-final between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans.

Both the semi-finals of the tournament were slated to be played on March 17, while the final was to be played on March 18.

According to Express Tribune, provincial authorities on Tuesday confirmed 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh and Punjab, pushing Pakistan's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 194.

(With inputs from ANI)