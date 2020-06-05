Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steve Smith unbelievable in Tests, Virat Kohli will be best ODI player of all time: Aaron Finch

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are two of the best batsmen in the world at the moment. The two are heavily considered as the arch-nemesis of each other on the field. Smith currently holds the numero uno spot in ICC Test Rankings, while Kohli is just behind him at the second spot.

However, in the ODI charts, the Indian skipper is the top-ranked batsman, while the Australian talisman is not even in top-20. The comparisons between Kohli and Smith is not a new thing as other current and former players are often forced to chose one between the two.

Recently, Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch picked his choice and rate Smith as a better Test batsman, while claims Kohli has an edge in white-ball cricket. (Also Read | Steve Smith hails 'phenomenal' Virat Kohli)

Finch said that Smith has never struggle anywhere, while Kohli has once in England 2014.

"In Test cricket, what is unbelievable about them is their records both home and away. Virat had a tough series in England last time with Jimmy Anderson but he came back and dominated. Smith has never really struggled anywhere to be fair. He is an unbelievable Test player. The thing that puts them above all is how dominant they are all around the world. There is one thing to play in your own country but to it everywhere is extraordinary."

"Sometimes they get out early, but that's just part of the game but they do not miss out too many times in a row. When they get in they go big. I think Smith has an edge in Test cricket. Steve in Test cricket is unbelievable," Finch told in an interview with Sports Tak.

Finch, however, believes that Kohli will finish his career as the best ODI player of all time. (Also Read | Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Brad Hogg picks the better white-ball batsman)

"By the time Virat Kohli finishes his career, he will be the best one-day player of all time, if he is not already. Playing against him is difficult but at times it is also beautiful to watch. It is like playing against anyone who is best of the best, regardless of whether it is Virat or Rohit or Kane Williamson or David Warner," Finch said.

The 33-year-old further said that Kohli has the edge over Smith in T20s, as has more experience in the format.

"Sachin (Tendulkar) got more hundreds and more runs but the way Virat constructs run chases and the number of hundreds he has got in winning run chases is extra-ordinary. So, T20, Virat probably has the edge over Steve Smith and it is just because he has played a bit more cricket."

"You would pick either of them in any of the teams because they get the job done more often and they are bloody good.," said Finch

