Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 'Bat mightier than Sandpaper': Steve Smith turns boos into standing ovation from England fans | Watch

Steve Smith relentless show in Ashes 2019 turned his haters into his fans or we can say, admirers. Throughout the 2019 World Cup and Ashes, English fans didn't mince their words and booed the former Aussie skipper in every possible way but in the end, the No.1 Test batsman just turned those boos into a standing ovation.

Smith couldn't continue his golden run with the bat in the last innings of 2019 Ashes and departed on just 23 runs but the way he played throughout the tournament, it looked like English fans changed into Smith's admirers and gave him standing ovation. This was the first time when Smith got out before 50 in this year's Ashes.

The ghosts of past (ball-tampering) haunted David Warner, Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith during the Ashes but there was only one player among them who just beat the hell out of it to become the top scorer of 2019 Ashes with 774 runs i.e. Steve Smith.

At a sublime average of 110.57, Smith hit three centuries and three fifties and one double ton in the 2019 Ashes.

Top English journalist Piers Morgan who is famous for his cheeky tweets took social media to hail the former Aussie captain: "BREAKING: Steve Smith is mortal. He was mercilessly booed when he came to England this summer. He departs to a standing ovation. What a player & what an extraordinary rehabilitation.. The bat, it transpires, is mightier than the sandpaper."

BREAKING: Steve Smith is mortal.

He was mercilessly booed when he came to England this summer.

He departs to a standing ovation.

What a player & what an extraordinary rehabilitation..

The bat, it transpires, is mightier than the sandpaper. https://t.co/urIodEUSIB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 15, 2019

After a hectic Ashes, Australia will next face Sri Lanka for three-match T20I series at their own soil starting from October 27.